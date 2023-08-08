LUMBERTON – While convening as the Robeson County Housing Authority Board, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution amending the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 operating budget during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.

The full board gathered for a short meeting at 9 a.m. at the Robeson County Courthouse.

According to Kellie Blue, the town manager, the budget amendment was simply a reclassification, aligning the city budget at year’s end.

“Standard procedures,” she said Tuesday. “You start with an estimated amount, and things change. “It’s clearing up at the end of the year.”

In other business, the board:

– Passed a performance closeout Community Development Block Grant Program report on a $256,349 rural economic grant that the Lumbee Indian tribe had applied for and designated for elderly housing in the Rowland area. This is a pass-through grant. The county is required to apply for it, as well, and hold a public hearing.

No one spoke during Monday’s public hearing.

“The project has hence been completed and is eligible for closeout,” Blue said during the meeting. “That’s what this public hearing is.”

No further action was needed to be taken.

Vice chairman of the board John Cummings made the motion to approve and Commissioner Pauline Campbell seconded the motion.

It passed unanimously.

– Voted to pass a letter of support to the N.C. Department of Commerce for the duly named Commerce Bald Eagle. This is a start for the process.

Blue said Tuesday that Commerce Bald Eagle is a project that the county is working on — a project trying to recruit an industry to the area.

The Department of Commerce normally works with counties by assisting and recruiting businesses to a specific area.

Blue declined to give the name of the industry at this early stage of recruitment.

Cummings made the motion to pass the letter of support, and Campbell seconded.

The motion carried.

The board is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. on Aug. 21.