Staff report

LUMBERTON – Robeson County Department of Social Services is partnering with Campbell Soup to provide a food giveaway on Thursday.

As long as the food lasts, this food distribution will take place every second Thursday of the month.

The food giveaway will be held this Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon in the front parking lot of the Robeson County Department of Social Services building, 120 Glen Cowan Road, in Lumberton.

Velvet Nixon, the director of the county DSS, could not immediately be reached for additional comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Additional sponsors include the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and Red Springs Community Development.

No other details were available.