ROWLAND – An investigation into a woman who was recently reported missing has led to the recovery of a body and a 37-year-old suspect being charged with first-degree murder.

Samantha Bryant, 31, of Rowland, was reported missing on July 31.

Based on the initial report, Bryant was last seen in the area of Drops Landing Road in Rowland.

On Monday, investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a ground-and-aerial search in the Drops Landing Road area. During the course of the investigation, authorities said, a body was found in the field buried behind a residence on the 300 block of Drops Landing Road.

Tyrone Brooks of Rowland has been arrested and charged with alleged first-degree murder, concealing/failing to report a death, and altering/destroying evidence.

He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the body will be sent to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identification.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.