LUMBERTON — The Robeosn County Community Foundation rewarded $17,140 in grants yesterday to organizations supporting the local community.

The funding for the grants came from Robeson County Community Foundation’s community grantmaking fund and the Frank M. Betty Fukuda Memorial Fund.

The Frank M. Betty Fukuda Memorial Fund supports Native American causes in Robeson County with a priority on education.

“These organizations make important contributions to the community,” said Sandra Oliver, advisory board president of the Robeson County Community Foundation. “It’s only right that we show them our support.”

The board of advisors granted:

– $2,000 to Arrested Potential, Inc. for computer lab and after-school tutorial

– $680 to Carolina Civic Center Foundation, Inc., for The Robeson County Christmas Show

– $1,000 to Diaper Bank of NC for meeting diaper needs in Robeson County

– $4,000 to Lumber River United Way, Inc., for kindergarten readiness in Robeson County, with $1,500 to be used specifically to benefit American Indian children in the county

– $2,500 to Lumberton Christian Care Center for general operating support

-$1,000 to Red Springs Arts Council for bringing the arts to the community through murals

– $1,000 to Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill for Robeson County Cares Fund

– $2,500 to St. Pauls Lions Foundation for the Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund

– $1,500 to St. Pauls Soccer Association for supporting our underserved youth in the county

– $960 to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke for Life by the River Canoe Workshop for the Museum of the Southeast American Indian

About Robeosn County Community Foundation

The Robeson County Community Foundation (RCCF) is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. The RCCF was founded in 2005. The local volunteer advisory board helps build community assests by creating permanent endowments, making grants and leveraging leadership and partnerships to benefit Robeson County.

Each year, RCCF uses dollars from its endowment funds to make grants to nonprofits that help the local community.

Robeson County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members

Advisory board members live and work in Robeson County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to president Sandra Oliver, board members include vice president Dennis Hempstead, secetary and treasurer Blake Tyner, Kenny Biggs, John Carter, Sara Hayes, Tim Little, Linda Metzger, Margarete Klinger Morley, Johnny Robertson, Caroline Sumpter and Viv Wayne.