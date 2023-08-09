LUMBERTON — Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater will host its first Mainstage Series show at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15. It is a fan favorite at the theater and is a regular sell-out show.

Masters of Soul features many artist who were discovered in Motor City in the 1960s. The performance features costumes from the era, several fully choreographed tributes to male and female groups of the era and a band of seasoned musicians who have performed for many decades.

The band, TFC Band, has toured extensively worldwide for more than 40 years and have performed at private events, festivals, casinos, corporate events and military bases from coast to coast and overseas. Overseas tours included tours in Europe and Africa.

The band created Masters of Souls in 2008 as a way to heighten the experience for their fans.

The performance for many is a stroll down memory lane, which allows younger generations to experience a period in the country’s past that produced many of the greatest music acts ever to be recorded.

Several of the groups and artists featured are The Temptations, Gladys Knight and The Pips, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell and many more. The show is very high energy and can work for audiences of all ages.

Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the 10 person cast of Masters of Soul has performed to numerous sold-out audiences and garnered rave reviews across the country at venues ranging from community theaters and universities to performing arts venues and concert halls.

Tickets

Individual tickets can be purchased at $30 dollars, seniors (60+) and military tickets are sold at $27. Student may purchase their tickets for $15 and a group rate is offer at a discount of $25 each for groups of 10 and more when purchased in advance through the box office.

When buying season tickets, purchasing five or more events at the same time through their box office, the buyer can receive a 20% discount.

The administration and box office is open on weekdays from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets also can be bought at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour before each performance.

About Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater

The theater is located in historic downtown Lumberton. The facility would first open its doors on June 18, 1928 as the Carolina Theater. The building would close its doors in 1975 and reopen a decade later as the Carolina Civic Center in June 1985.

The theater usage was bare minimum in the last decade due to its deterioration of the building. It would reopened to the public in February 2009 after a two-year $2 million project for a major renovation and upgrade project. The project was supported by the public and private funding.

The theater continues to offer the city of Lumberton and its surrounding areas a place for diverse cultural experience within a historical building.

Find the Carolina Civic Center at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

