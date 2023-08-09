CHARLOTTE — Severe storms knocked out power to more than 415,000 Duke Energy customers in the Carolinas as high winds downed trees and power lines.

Crews have made tremendous progress, restoring more than 365,000 customers as of 1:30 p.m., with fewer than 50,000 outages remaining. Restoration efforts will continue today and tomorrow.

Duke Energy storm officials expect power will be restored to the majority of remaining customers tonight. However, due to extensive damage, restoration in the hardest hit areas will extend into Wednesday. Estimated times of restoration will be provided directly to customers who are still without power via outage alert texts or at duke-energy.com/outagemap.

“Last night’s severe storms impacted a large portion of our territory, but our incredible crews were prepared and have made steady progress,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s Carolinas incident commander. “I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our crews work to safely restore power as quickly as possible. We will continue our efforts until everyone is restored.”

In addition to making repairs, Duke Energy crews are surveying the extent of damage to utility poles and power lines. Damage assessment is an important part of the power restoration process as it helps determine where the company will deploy its workers, equipment and other resources.

Power restoration process

Duke Energy focuses on restoring power in a sequence that enables power restoration to public health and safety facilities and to the greatest number of customers as safely and quickly as possible. The company will repair major power transmission lines, damaged substations and other large-scale electrical equipment. Crews can then work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes. Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.

Duke Energy will provide estimated power restoration times for specific counties – once those estimates have been determined – at duke-energy.com/outages.

How to report power outages

Customers who experience a power outage can report using any of the following methods:

Using the Duke Energy mobile app – download the Duke Energy app from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play

Visiting http://duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device

Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply)

Calling the automated outage reporting system at

DEC: 800.POWERON (800.769.3766)

DEP: 800.419.6356

Important safety tips

Duke Energy encourages customers to have a plan in place if they experience a power outage. Below are tips to help you and your family stay safe.

Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, non-perishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm strikes. Your emergency kit should also include items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer, bar or liquid soap, and face coverings aligned with CDC guidance.

Keep a portable radio or TV or NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs or evacuation is required. When checking on neighbors and friends, be sure to follow social distancing recommendations (staying at least 6 feet from others) and other CDC recommendations to protect yourself and others.

If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety. A checklist serves as a helpful guide, but it’s critical before, during and after a storm to follow the instructions and warnings of emergency management officials in your area.