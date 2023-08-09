FAIRMONT – Hot off the press, as people are prone to say at times.

In this case, it’s a fresh batch of T-shirts bedecked with the colorful new “Fairmont” mural that can be seen on the outside wall of the former Times-Messenger building in the downtown strip of town.

These shirts go on sale Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the Fairmont Water Department, 421 S. Main St.

The cost is $12 apiece.

“ ‘Come get ‘em while they last!!!’ “ Mayor Charles Kemp says in a news release.

“These are white T-shirts with the mural emblazoned on the front on the chest area,” he said in a separate interview on Wednesday. “I figured if they looked good on a white wall downtown, they would look good on a white T-shirt on a person’s body being worn.”

The mural, painted by Fairmont High School art students, is designed to symbolize a new Fairmont era. Each letter in the town’s name is embolden with such familiar settings as a farm, a golf course, the beach, the nation’s flag and a cardinal, which is the state bird.

Kemp said proceeds from the sale of the shirts will be used to cover the expense of producing the shirts along with a pro-rated amount designated to the Fairmont High School art department and the remainder parceled out for future town mural projects.

Sizes are small, medium, large, X-large and XX-large, Kemp said.

“I know that when I put the mural picture out on Facebook and email,” the mayor said, “upwards of 80 the first few days said they wanted one. They wanted one because the mural is beautiful. Very stunning to look at. Personally, I believe Fairmont has done so many good things in the last few years that people are proud of Fairmont now and see the direction we’re going.”

The town used a local business, Rogers Screen Printing and Embroidery, to print the shirts.

If you live out of town and would like to add one to your informal wardrobe, Kemp says to get in touch with him. In that case, he added, a shipping fee of $4 to $5 will be added to the $12 price of the shirt. He said he got that estimate from the post office.

Kemp can be reached at 910-740-0277, at 910-628-9766, on Facebook or through email at [email protected].