Staff report

RED SPRINGS – The Red Springs Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with an Aug. 2 bank robbery on East 4th Avenue.

Antonio Devon’Lee Diggs, of the 800 block of West Third Ave., Red Springs, has been charged with two counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, seven counts of felony second-degree kidnapping, and one count each of breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering.

According to a Red Springs Police news release, the robbery occurred at about 1 p.m. at the Lumbee Guaranty Bank at 215 East 4th Ave.

Diggs was arrested and charged one day after the robbery, on Aug. 3.

He is being held under a $700,000 bond.

During the robbery, the news release said, his kidnapping victims included Lumbee Guaranty and Subway restaurant employees, police said.