LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s not-seasonably unemployment rate increased very slightly during June, according to information obtained by The Robesonian.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Robeson County’s jobless rate increased from 5% to 5.2% in June, according to the department’s most recent data.

Robeson County was one of 86 of North Carolina’s 100 counties to see increases during June.

Ranked from lowest unemployment rate to highest, Robeson County had the 95th highest rate in the state. Just four counties — Warren, Halifax Vance, Edgecombe and Scotland — reported higher unemployment rates.

While Robeson County increased slightly from May’s 5%, it was below the June 22 rate of 5.8%.

Unemployment rates increased in 86 of North Carolina’s counties in June, decreased in five and remained unchanged in nine. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.4%, while Swain County had the lowest at 2.7%.

All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2% while Asheville had the lowest at 2.9%. The Fayetteville metro area increased from 4.7% in May to 5% in June. A year ago in May, the Fayetteville metro area stood at 5.9%.

The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.6%. The unemployment rate for the country as a whole was 3.8% in June, up from May’s 3.4%.

In Robeson County, the number of workers increased in June to 48,152, up slightly from May’s 48,138 labor force.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in June by 4,739 to 5,075,355, while those unemployed increased by 9,581 to 189,305. Since June 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased 95,090, while those unemployed decreased 17,292.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” according to a statement from the Commerce Department.