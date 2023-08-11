Staff report

RED SPRINGS – The Red Springs Police Department, with the assistance of the fugitive apprehension team of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old and charged him with four counts of felony attempted first-degree murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident on Oct. 10, 2022.

James Isaac Hardin, of the 1000 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in Red Springs, also has been charged with one count each of felony shooting into an occupied vehicle and felony conspiracy, four misdemeanor counts of assault by pointing a gun, and one count apiece of going armed to the terror of the people and discharging a weapon in town limits, Red Springs Police said.

Hardin was transported to the Robeson County Detention Center where he is being held on a $1.05 million bond.

According to the news release, the shooting took place at 5:30 a.m. at Hardin’s Grocery, 806 S. Main St., in Red Springs.

The victims’ names were not listed in the release.