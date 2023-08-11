Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Maxton area

MAXTON – Investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are said to be investigating the death of a 38-year-old Pembroke woman who apparently was murdered early Friday morning.

Brooke Dial, the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page reported, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cedric Locklear, 32, of Rowland, was taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and is expected to survive, authorities said.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. Friday, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Deep Branch and Recreation Center roads in Maxton in reference to two individuals being shot.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.