Rowland Board of Commissioners approve submission of extra $150,000 for sewer improvements

Town Manager David Townsend, standing, talks Tuesday at Town Hall about the part of the town that will undergo sewer improvements in Canal Street area with grant money.

ROWLAND – The Rowland Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the submission of an additional $150,000-plus amendment to an original $2 million HUD Community Development Block Grant funding designated to complete sewer improvements in the town.

The board convened for a regular monthly meeting at Town Hall.

Two years ago, the town received the original $2 million CDBG grant that was to be used for sewer improvements in the Canal Street area of Rowland.

According to the town, the project has been engineered and designed, permitted by the state and placed out for construction bids. During the bidding process, Town Clerk David Townsend said in meeting agenda materials, the bids came in higher than hoped. As a result, town consultants LKC Engineering pursued the extra funding from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

A public hearing on the additional funding was held Tuesday.

“We’ve had numerous conversations with the Department of Commerce,” Townsend said, “and everybody’s approved us getting an extra $150,246 to go toward that project of putting all the sewer line work in the CBDG area. To get extra money, we have to do an amendment to our grant, which we have already received, and to have that amendment we have to have a public hearing tonight.”

“It is a formality,” he later added. ”But to receive extra money from the state, you have to have a public hearing and request those funds.”

No one spoke during the public hearing, and the board voted unanimously to get the additional money for the sewer improvements in the Canal Street area.

The low bidder on the construction work, Townsend said, came from Driggers Construction LLC out of Hamer, South Carolina, at roughly $1.6 million. It was one of the original four companies who bid on the work. One of the four – which had submitted the lowest bid – later withdrew his bid saying “he had made a drastic mistake” in miscalculating the amount.

The town then went with Driggers Construction, which had made the second-lowest bid of $1,572,736.28. “That is the bid we’re all wanting to award tonight,” Townsend said.

As explained, Townsend said the sewer improvement work goes “all the way from Main Street down past Leach Street, all the way past, behind the Alumni (Association) Building and crossing over to Highway 301. That’s the line that’s going to be replaced.”

Then, by a similar 3-0 tally, the board agreed to give the overall work to Driggers Construction during a vote to award the contract. That’s subject to the amendment being approved by the state.

With that, board members needed to approve the engineering contract for a separate water improvement project.

Three months ago, the town manager said, the board was notified of the $4,450,000 grant the town is receiving from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to conduct a water system analysis.

“We’re going to be replacing old water lines around town as well as replacing the meters. That’s what the grant was for and what we got this funding for,” Townsend said. “We had to go out for professional services to provide the engineering for that.”

After advertising the work, LKC was the lone engineering firm to respond.

“The fact that there’s so much work out there because of the stimulus dollars,” said Townsend, “the engineering firms are all really booked up.”

Townsend then asked that the board approve the professional services contract to LKC for the engineering of the $4 million-plus project.

That, too, ended up passing by unanimous vote.

The board is scheduled to meet again for a workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

