MAXTON- The Town of Maxton will be hosting several events in the month of September for the community to attend too.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Town of Maxton will host a Back to School and Community Event hosted by Kingdom Citizens Outreach Ministry, Maxton Recreation Commission and other community partners from 11a.m. – 2 p.m. at Beacham Park.

The Back to School and Community event will giveaway groceries, clothes, shoes, School supplies, books, a hot meal and other essentials.

They will have several guest speakers, a worship service, water volleyball and other activities. Children must be present to receive a bookbag.

The Cancer Awareness Walk event will be held at Beachum Park on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 9 a.m. There will be a health bus, several drawing and memorial tributes. The memorial will be held at Elizabeth Cole Park, Maxton, at 8 p.m. The event is free and all ages are welcome to participate.

The Recreation Comission and the Town of Maxton will hold a Senior Prom for those who are 55 and older on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6-10 p.m. at th Renaissance Event Center on 107 West Central Street. Indiviudals may enter for $30 a ticket and couples may enter at $50.

