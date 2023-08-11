Cheryl Hemric, second from right, the public information officer, was named the staff member of the year during the 2023 convocation at Robeson Community College.

It seems like yesterday that Robeson Community College graduated its largest class in history this past May, and now with the start of the new school year just days away, RCC is projected to welcome more students to its campus than the year before.

To celebrate the new chapter, RCC held its annual convocation to energize faculty and staff with professional development opportunities, give updates on new initiatives and important information, and get everyone prepared for the first day of classes on Monday, August 14.

“Welcome back to Robeson Community College,” RCC President Melissa Singler told faculty and staff. “This is going to be the start of a great semester and I hope all of you are as excited as I am about the new chapter we are about to begin in the lives of our students.”

The day kicked off with breakfast, followed by an all-employees meeting.

“As an institution, we can make sure that we work together on a unified front to build relationships that not only help us as an institution, but help our students grow,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler during the meeting. “There are many opportunities for us to collaborate together and share knowledge, and to partner with other institutions.”

Singler also spoke on the new, exciting health initiative available for incoming students this fall.

“We were fortunate enough to provide for our student’s access to TimelyCareMD,” Singler said. “This is a free service that provides physical and mental health services to all of our employees and students, full and part-time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and its confidential… I urge you to share this with our students, so they can utilize the services as much as possible.”

President Singler also recognized the instructor of the year, Joey Hinson, who teaches in the English and Humanities Department, and the staff member of the year, Cheryl Hemric who serves as the Public Information Officer for the college.

Faculty and staff also had an opportunity to return to the classroom and participate in and various professional development sessions including one that gave more in-depth information on TimelyCare, and also sessions on ChatGPT and Windows 11. Employees were treated to a catered lunch and then were asked to take part in an interactive SWOT analysis game. The activity, which generated word clouds in real-time, aims to help officials at RCC identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats as it moves forward with its strategic planning initiatives.

“We appreciate everyone’s participation in today’s activities,” Singler said. “This data gathered during our planning session will be used to help us focus on key areas going forward.”

CUTLINE01: Joey Hinson, an instructor in the English and Humanities department at Robeson Community College, was name the Instructor of the Year during convocation, August 10, 2023.

CUTLINE 02: Cheryl Hemric, second from right, the public information officer, was named the staff member of the year during the 2023 convocation at Robeson Community College.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].