PEMBROKE – A new chicken restaurant will be opening a franchise in Pembroke with more than 75 new jobs, according to a news release.

Break Bread Ventures will open its third Slim Chickens location at 807 W. 3rd St., the release said. That’s across from the campus of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The opening date is slated for Aug. 28.

“Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides,” Break Bread Ventures said, “the new Slim Chickens location in Pembroke will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.”

Jonathan Crumpler and Rob Bryan formed Break Break Ventures in January 2021, the release states, and signed their first franchise development agreement with Slim Chickens.

“Based in Charlotte, Break Bread Ventures plans to continue their growth around Charlotte by bringing as many as 15 locations across the metro area,” the company said.

Founded in 2003, Slim Chickens is described online as a fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in, among other items, chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps, chicken and waffles.

Greg Smart and Tom Gordon founded the Fayetteville, Arkansas-based restaurant chain.

North Carolina also has Slim Chickens locations in Charlotte, Concord, Jacksonville and Monroe, the company website states.