LUMBERTON — The Visiting Author Series at the Osterneck Auditorium will begin again next month with its first author of the series on Sept. 21.

p.m. terrell is the author of “Ireland’s Braveheart: The Last Gaelic King of Ireland,” will be the first author for the library’s Visiting Author Series.

p.m. terrell is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning author of more than 25 non-fiction and historical books and suspense novels. This including two series set in Robeson County, which are the Black Swamp Mysteries and Ryan O’Clery Mysteries.

As native of Washington, D.C., she has lived in Lumberton for twenty years. Terrell is a passionate supporter of literacy and critical thinking, the co-founding the Book ‘Em Foundation and starting Book ‘Em North Carolina.

p.m. terrell’s book “Checkmate: Clans and Castles,” is a three-time award nominee for the 2018 International Book Awards, 2017 USA Bet Book Awards and the Readers Choice Book Awards. It is the first book of the Checkmate series and is based on a true story about her ancestor William Neely.

Neely is p.m. terrell’s grandfather from 10 generations back. He would live among several mighty leaders of his time, including The MacSweeneys, Niall Garbh O’Donnell and Cahir O’Doherty. O’Doherty launched O’Doherty’s Rebellion with the burning of Derry and the killing of Sir George Paulet of His Majesty King James’ service.

Her ancestor Neely left Wigtownshire, Scotland, at the age of 18 in 1608 for Ulster. Tensions were beginning to surface throughout the aftermath of O’Doherty’s Rebellion. He would befriend a kind gentleman before resulting a face-off against one another at the fateful Battle of Kilmacrenan.

He was looking for his place in the world but found the adventure of a lifetime. He would fulfill a role that helped change Ireland’s history.

The book series is one of the three books that p.m. terrell will be presenting at the Visting Authors Series. Other books include “A Struggle for Independence” and “April in the Back of Beyond.”

The Visiting Author Series is a joint effort between the Robeson County Public Library and the Friends of the Library. The event is free to the public and many are encourage to join.

Each month the library will host a new author, who will talk about their books and experiences as an author.

The event will be hosted at the Osterneck Auditorium from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information about the author and her books, visit her website pmterrell.com.

