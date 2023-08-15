Confederate soldier still standing guard in front of Robeson County Courthouse

In April 2022, a group of the Robeson County Bar Association voiced approval to remove the Robeson County Courthouse Confederate monument.

LUMBERTON – Nine months after the eight-member Robeson County Board of Commissioners voted to remove the marble statue from the front entrance to the Robeson County Courthouse, the Confederate soldier remains standing guard at the same site.

On Nov. 21, 2022, the board voted 6-2 to eventually take the contentious statue down and move it to a park with green space.

But not, until the park is ready.

According to online sources, the statue was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It has remained on the same spot for decades.

In February 2022, the Unified Robeson NAACP branch in Robeson County called the statue a “symbol of racism” in a Facebook post seeking to have it removed.

“The Confederate statue that stands at the entrance of the Robeson County Courthouse is a perfect reminder of the inequality in Robeson County, standing high and mighty at the people’s house that is funded by taxpayers’ money,” the Unified Robeson NAACP branch said at the time.

In April 2022, about two dozen members of the Robeson County Bar Association stood in support of the removal of the Confederate monument during a regular meeting of the county Board of Commissioners.

Pastor Thomas Jones of the Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Lumberton said last week that he went before the county Board of Commissioners as far back as the mid-1990s requesting that the statue be removed from its place outside the courthouse.

He said on Monday he did not understand why it continues to remain on site after the board voted to take it down last year.

“I think they just voted just to quieten the lip service down,” he surmised. “I had spoken with Commissioner (Wixie) Stephens. She said, ‘We had voted it down, but I had to get the funds.’ Now she’s saying she ain’t got the funds.”

Stephens served as the chairwoman of the board at the time of the vote.

Jones, a former president of the Robeson County Black Caucus and former vice president of the Robeson County NAACP, said he was disappointed by Stephens’ reply. She said she had been busy, he added.

“I was appalled by the fact that she wouldn’t address it,” he said.

Stephens did not immediately reply to phone messages left Monday and Tuesday.

Jones, whose wife Ruby Jones now serves as president of the Unified Robeson Chapter of the NAACP, said he had worked for a number of years at the courthouse as a tax appraiser and tax collector.

“I feel bad every time I go to the courthouse,” he said. “I was sickened every day to have to look at that statue. I’m sure there’s folks today who don’t want to see it.”

Gary Locklear, an assistant attorney with Robeson County, said Monday that he didn’t think there had been much discussion on the Confederate soldier statue since the vote to remove it took place.

“The bottom line: It’s kind of on the backburner now,” he said.

Locklear said there had been “a movement by various parties to have the commissioners take a stand regarding moving it. Lo and behold,” he added, “they did. It’s been a long time. They did agree.

“I don’t think there has been a lot of discussion,” he said. “But there was gonna be a committee, if you will, of some folks from the city of Lumberton and county to try to determine if there was a place within the city that would be a more appropriate place.”

Like others across the nation, the statue had been a target of critics and vandals during the protests of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

In September 2017, someone used spray paint to vandalize three sides of the Lumberton-based statue, the Robesonian reported.

The nationwide “Black Lives Matter” campaign against violence and systemic racism toward Black people regularly drew protesters together, demonstrating and speaking out against police killings of African Americans and other broad issues like police brutality, racial profiling and racial inequality.

In the process, Confederate statues and monuments across the country were defaced and toppled in effigy.

Not only are Confederate statues and flags known to make Blacks feel unsafe and uncomfortable in their own country, they also are known to have a menacing impact on other minority groups and scores of whites who sympathize with their African-American brethren.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners “kind of took it off the front burner when they agreed to move it, and they’ve not done a lot since then,” Locklear said. “And that’s kind of where we’re at.

“Nobody’s making any noises about it publicly, or at least to the commission during public comments (at board meetings),” he continued. “Now it’s kind of out of sight and out of mind. It’s not a high-priority item at this moment for the board.”

Nobody is calling their hand, Locklear noted, after board members said they were going to move it.

He said there has been no significant movement that he was aware of pertaining to moving the statue to a park with green space, which is what the board had agreed upon.

“It hasn’t been discussed at a meeting that I attended,” Locklear said.

Likewise, he said, there has been no committee formed of county and city members to attempt to determine if there was a place within the city that would be a more appropriate place for a Confederate statue.”

“Until somebody kind of turns the heat up on that backburner,” said Locklear, without completing the thought regarding possible further movement on relocating the monument.

“We need to go back and look at the statue to see where it can be moved,” he said. “It’s the county’s property. The county can determine where it goes. We’re not bound by the same regulations or rules if the state owned the statue.”

