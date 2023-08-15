LUMBERTON – Investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Friday that left one dead and one injured after being shot during the incident.

On Saturday, investigators arrested Brandon K. Locklear, 31, of Lumberton following a traffic stop in the area of US. 74 and Hilly Branch Road in Lumberton.

Locklear is charged with the following offenses: first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle while in operation, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle resulting in serious injury, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Locklear is being held in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

His arrest is allegedly in relation to the death of Brooke Dial 38, of Pembroke. A second victim, Cedric Locklear, 32, of Rowland, is recovering from his injuries.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.