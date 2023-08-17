NCDOT’s Fall Litter Sweep in need of volunteers in September

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is looking for volunteers to pick up roadside trash during the upcoming Fall Litter Sweep.

The Fall Litter Sweep, planned from September 16-30, is one of NCDOT’s roadside litter removal initiatives.

Residents throughout the state are encouraged to participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roads.

“North Carolina’s beauty spans from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Outer Banks and safeguarding its litter-free charm is a collective effort,” David Harris, the state’s Roadside Environmental engineer, said in a news release. “By participating in the Fall Litter Sweep, you are helping to ensure a clean and green North Carolina that we can all take pride in.”

During the two-week stretch, NCDOT’s maintenance crews dedicate their time to clearing litter from roadsides and collecting trash bags that are filled by the volunteers.

Those interested in volunteering during the Fall Litter Sweep can request gloves, safety vests and bags from their local county maintenance office.

Those eager to lend a hand are asked to reach out to their local litter management coordinator to get started.

For all the details, visit the Litter Sweep webpage.