RED SPRINGS – A former longtime officer with the Red Springs Police Department is “returning home” after being named the agency’s new chief.

Mark Caskey, who took the oath of office on Monday, began his law enforcement career in Red Springs from 1977 through 1990. Overall, he has more than 45 years of experience while serving in various capacities with several law agencies.

This marks his first job as a chief of police.

The 66-year-old Caskey replaces Brent Adkins, who served three years as the police chief in the Robeson County town of about 3,400 residents.

“He just decided to retire,” Caskey said of his predecessor. “He expressed an interest in going fishing.”

After leaving the Red Springs Police Department in 1990, Caskey worked with the Southern Pines Police Department before serving as a basic law enforcement training director at Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst.

More recently, he spent 12 years with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office before retiring from there as major of operations.

“I had been retired 14 months when the police chief position came open,” Caskey said Thursday. “I was contacted by a number of local citizens and asked if I’d be interested in applying for the job. I gave it some thought, gave it some prayer.

“I decided I wanted to come back home.”

At Red Springs, he oversees a current staff of 10 full-time officers and one auxiliary officer. The town is slotted for an overall 18 officers, according to Caskey.

“The department has excellent bones that we can depend on,” he replied when asked if Red Springs Police is in good shape.

While extremely early in his tenure, Caskey said he wants to modernize the department and make it more community oriented.

That planned upgrade, he said, includes an uptick in more modern technology – everything from drones, surveillance equipment and updates of the radio communication equipment.

“Just anything that will improve our ability to serve the people,” he said.

The new police chief is originally from the small town of Wyandotte, Michigan, which lies north of Detroit. From there, Caskey moved to south Florida. He grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and, at the age of 18, relocated to Red Springs.

“I’ve been here since (19)75,” he said.