RED SPRINGS – Red Springs Police on Tuesday arrested and charged a 65-year-old Red Springs man with indecent liberties with a juvenile member of his church, authorities said in a news release.

Francisco Dionisio Valle-Juarez, of the 40 block of Lewis McNeill Road, was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center where he was being held on a $250,000 bond.

His arrest at about 4 p.m. stemmed from an earlier investigation that was reported in June, where police investigators were notified that Valle-Juarez possibly had inappropriate contact with a victim under the age of 16 and member of his church in Red Springs.

Investigators, working in conjunction with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, charged Valle-Juarez with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child.

“This is a troubling incident that is becoming more and more frequent in our county. We must do everything we can to protect our children and prosecute those who are involved of stripping them of (their) innocence,” Red Springs Chief Mark Caskey stated in the release. “We will continue to offer our prayers and support to the victim and their family during this time of healing.

“I would like to thank (Robeson County) Sheriff Burnis Wilkens and his staff for assisting us during the investigation,” Caskey said. “It is extremely important for us to continue to cultivate partnerships with other law enforcement agencies so we may be successful in keeping the citizens, visitors and businesses of Red Springs safe.”

Lieutenant Chris McManus said in the news release that “this is a horrific event for the victim and family to go through, and (we) will be offering support and prayers through this incident. I am proud of how our investigators along with the investigators of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SVU worked together during this investigation. We will continue to partner with the Sheriff’s Office along with others to ensure the safety of all within our community.”