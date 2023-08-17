The money would complete pump station project

FAIRMONT – The Fairmont Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a Community Development Block Grant Program-1 project amendment and the funding of an additional $500,000 for a Brown Street pump station during its regular monthly meeting.

The passage came during a public hearing portion of the Monday agenda.

Town Manager Jerome Chestnut presented the update on the pump station, which included background on the agenda item.

The town received CDBG funds during two different Fiscal Years (2017 and 2020) in the overall amount of $1.9 million “to provide for the rehabilitation and replacement of the existing Brown Street pump station and repaired replacement of the associated mechanical bar screen and grip removal system which transport 100% of Fairmont’s wastewater to the town’s regional wastewater treatment plant.”

This is through approximately 51,000 linear feet of discharge force main along N.C. Highway 130 by replacing and adding along this line and providing for a replacement of approximately 800 linear feet of 18-inch failing gravity sewer outfall.

The town, Chestnut said, recently received bids and those that responded exceeded the proposed construction budget.

“The town is now requesting additional CDBG funds by submitting a grant application in the amount of $500,000 to assist with completing the previously funded Fiscal Year (20)20 CDBG project,” he said.

No one spoke during the public hearing.

With that, the board voted to come out of the public hearing.

Commissioner Terry Evans then made the initial motion to adopt the CDBG-1 project amendment and the funding of $500,000. Commissioner Melvin Ellison seconded the motion.

The motion was unanimously approved by the board.

Chestnut later said during the meeting that the work that’s going to be done with the CDBG application will serve 65% of the lowest-income citizens of the town.

“That is very important,” he added.

In other board business, Mayor Charles Kemp appointed Carol King to complete the term of Sandra Pridgen on the Fairmont Housing Authority Board.

“I was notified two days ago that Mrs. Pridgen and her husband had sold their home and moved to another location, leaving a vacancy on the Fairmont Housing Authority Board,” Kemp said. “Since I have the authority to name a replacement, I appointed Mrs. Carol King to replace her. She will do a splendid job.”

Also, the mayor recognized Lucille Ward who has retired from Fairmont High School after 60 years of service. According to the mayor, Ward is “the teacher with the longest longevity in Robeson County history.”

Besides King, recognition went to Phostenia McCrimmon, who runs Tomorrow’s Children Today summer youth activity; Jill Vickers, who designed the new Fairmont rack cards promoting the town; instructor Krista Rachels and her Fairmont High art students who painted the new Fairmont mural that can be seen on the outside wall of the downtown former Times-Messenger newspaper building; and Anthony Barton, who has been appointed as the new principal at Fairmont High School.