PET OF THE WEEK

Hugslee is a male pit mix around 2 years old. He came to Robeson County Animal Protective Services as an owner surrender through no fault of his own.

Hugslee is very affectionate, loves cuddles, hugs and treats.

His adoption fee is $40, which includes his rabies vaccination and a neuter voucher. Robeson County Animal Protective Services is open for adoptions and visitations, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 255 Landfill Road St. Pauls. Call 910-827-0397 for more information.

Could his new forever home be with you? Come by and meet this sweet boy today.