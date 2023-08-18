39th anniversary Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament to honor Clif Bullard Jr.

LUMBERTON — Preparations are underway for the 39th Anniversary Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament.

The tournament, which raises money for the RCC Foundation to support student success and the mission of Robeson Community College, will be held October 5, at Pinecrest Golf Course in Lumberton.

It will feature two shotgun starts, one at 8:30 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m. The event is projected to be one of the largest golf tournaments in Robeson County.

“This tournament will be special due to the fact that we lost one of our champion supporters, Clifford Bullard, Jr,” Heather Seibles, the interim executive advancement officer stated. “Robeson Community College meant a lot to Mr. Bullard; he believed in education and was a philanthropic giant who supported our students. We want to make sure his legacy lives on.”

Last year, Bullard set a new goal for the tournament. It was his hope and dream the 39th tournament would raise more money than ever before.

“I’m just fired up… I want to net $100,000 for the tournament and the college,” Bullard said in an interview last October. “Let’s all in the county get together and make this goal happen… it’s all for a great cause. If we all get together, we can make it happen.”

“I’m happy for the college and happy to see the tournament grow, we need to start at the Foundation,” Bullard said during the interview. “We have a lot of talented students, and we’re helping make a better life for so many smart kids, but many just need some financial assistance…who knows what they can accomplish.”

The tournament was started by Clif’s father, Clifford Bullard.

“My father used to work at Robeson Community College, he was a farmer but he also worked at RCC. He founded the tournament and he just loved the school, and he knew that we were helping folks in Robeson County that needed assistance to go to college,” Bullard told us.

After the death of his father, Clif and his brothers carried on the tradition of the tournament, tirelessly raising money for students year after year. Now, with one son gone, the torch will be passed on to the remaining children, and others in the community, who believe in the mission of improving access to education in Robeson County, which as Clif believed, “will help to improve the quality of life for all of us.”

“As we continue with the tradition and approach the tournament this year, we are inspired by Clif’s vision and that’s why we are motivated to reach his goal of raising 100,000 this year,” Seibles said. “It will be an honor to reach this goal, we are rallying support from the community and the surrounding areas to reach this initiative.”

“Every gift counts and every gift makes a difference,” Seibles stated. “Together we can reach this goal of raising $100,000 in honor and remembrance of Clif Bullard.”

The tournament touts “amazing gifts and raffle prizes,” a catered lunch, 50/50 board, and a $5000 putting challenge.

“Our golf tournament is like a homecoming for many,” RCC President Melissa Singler stated. “It’s a lot of fun and a great way to spend the day raising money to help students at Robeson Community College… we thank all of our sponsors who have generously given in the past, and all that have already partnered with us this year in honor and memory of Clif Bullard, and we continue to thank the Bullard Family for their unwavering support of the tournament, Robeson Community College, and the RCC Foundation.”

If you are interested in being a supporter of this noteworthy cause, please contact Heather Seibles to discuss sponsorship opportunities at 910-272-3235 or [email protected].

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Contact her by email at [email protected].