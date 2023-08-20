MAXTON — A body was found Saturday during a search of a cornfield near Maxton, according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s office.

On Saturday morning, a community search effort of family, friends and volunteers led to the discovery of the body in a corn field off of Jane Road, according to the prepared statement released to members of the media.

“The search was in response to a missing person report filed earlier this week on Stanley Ray Davis,” statement read.

Authorities sad an investigation continues as the body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and positive identification.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.