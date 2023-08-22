Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Stay with robesonian.com as news becomes available.

ST. PAULS – As the operator of the Robeson County Animal Shelter, Robeson County has been assessed a civil penalty of nearly $14,000 for animal welfare regulation violations by the veterinary division of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Along with that, two individuals – including the shelter’s director – were assessed separate civil penalties for having expired certified euthanasia technician licenses. They also were not North Carolina-licensed veterinarians.

Early last month, management of the shelter shifted from the Robeson County Health Department to fall under the jurisdiction of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The violations took place before the Sheriff’s Office began overseeing the facility.

One civil penalty (1,134 violations in all) was handed out to the animal shelter due to a total of 1,134 animals that were euthanized from April 1, 2023, to June 28, 2023, by shelter employees who were not allowed to do it, according to Heather Overton, the assistant director of public affairs at the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The fine was for a total of $13,740,

The collective three civil penalties, she said, came down for having expired certified euthanasia technician licenses and euthanizing without a license.

Shelter director Jason Allison was fined $900, and employee James Walters was assessed a fine of $500.

On Monday night following the meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, County Manager Kellie Blue said county attorney K. Robert Davis would address the animal shelter issue.

Davis could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The Robeson County Health Department had voted unanimously to transfer animal control to the county Sheriff’s Office in May, with the change taking effect on July 1.

Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue was sent a notice of violation dated July 28, 2023.

According to the notice, in regards to the civil penalty the county must do one of the following:

– Pay the civil penalty assessment; or

– File a written petition for a contested case hearing with the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings to appeal the penalty assessment.

Robeson County may “initiate informal settlement negotiations at any time,” the notice of civil penalty stated.

The last inspection of the shelter came on June 28.

“They are operating under current inspection,” Overton said. “Performing euthanasia without a current license is in violation of the Animal Welfare Act, which is what the shelter operates under.”

Several things can happen should violations take place under the act.

For smaller violations, a notice of warning may be passed down. Next up is a civil penalty which can reach a revocation of license if severe enough.

“They did receive a civil penalty,” she said.

“The violations came during this time period that no one had a current license to use to euthanize animals,” Overton explained further. “You have to have a current license. One had expired in 2020 (Allison); the other expired on April 26 (Walters). The violations and civil penalty are from animals being euthanized by people who did not have a current license. They had been licensed in the past.”

According to legal documents, Allison had euthanized 448 shelter animals from April 1 through June 28. His CET registration expired on October 26, 2020.

Walters euthanized 686 animals after his CET registration expired on April 26, 2023, paperwork stated. Walters indicated to a shelter inspector that he knew his CET registration had expired.

“He stated that he had completed some of the steps of the renewal process,” the documents said, “but that he knew the renewal had not been completed.”

Overton said it was important to note that the Sheriff’s Office took over the Robeson County Animal Shelter on July 1.

“These violations came before the current (management) took over,” she said. “Our animal welfare staff has been in communication with the Sheriff’s Office, and they are moving forward for the animals and the community.”

Reach reporter Michael Futch by email at [email protected].