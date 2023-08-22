LUMBERTON – The Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved two requests while denying a third during a public hearing portion of the regular monthly meeting.

The first was intended for board members to consider a special use permit to allow for the establishment of a borrow pit in a residential agricultural district on a 44.66-acre tract of land that is on N.C. 72 West.

New-build housing developments often employ fill material from borrow pits when preparing the land for construction to create a stable base with the proper conditions for that particular site, online sources state. It’s an excavation site outside the limits of construction to provide material necessary to that construction, such as fill material for the embankments.

Jackie Eason, the county’s assistant director of Community Development, told her questioner K. Robert Davis, who is the county attorney, that the request had gone before the county Planning Board and that the applicant presented facts to support his application.

According to Eason, there had been no one to speak in opposition at the Planning Board hearing.

“He will have a trash bin back there that will also be encased. He will have a gate for it that will remain locked when not in use,” she said.

“Was there anything that was presented or that you learned at the hearing with the Planning Board that indicated use of this pit would in any way endanger the public?” Davis asked Eason.

“No, sir,” she replied.

“Did it meet all the requirements of our ordinance?”

“Yes, sir, it did.”

“Was there anything you learned from the hearing of the Planning Board,” Davis continued, “that the use of this pit would in any way diminish the value of nearby property?”

“No, sir.”

Trent Locklear, the applicant and owner of the property, said he planned on using the 20-some-foot-deep excavation pit for access to dirt and to sell it to the public. He told the board that he owns a construction company.

Another potential use, he added, would be for crushed concrete debris.

There was no opposition as no one spoke during the public hearing on this special use permit.

The board voted unanimously to pass it.

A second item discussed during the public hearing period involved a preliminary plat approval for Highland Ridge Phase III subdivision in a residential agricultural district on a 200-plus acre plot of land on Barker Ten Miler Road in St. Paul’s.

Applicant and owner The Linkhaw Development Group LLC submitted this request for phase III of a planned phase V of this subdivision.

“This is approximately 17 parcels or lots that he is developing,” Eason said during her presentation. “He’s also going to petition the Department of Transportation to take over the roads inbound … He has a full infrastructure.”

Other work, such as paving the roads, and putting in water and catch-all drainages, she said, would be required.

Since this was preliminary, the company would have to come back before the Planning Board and the Board of Commissioners for a final approval.

Brad Martin, a partner in the Linkhaw Development Group, then appeared before the Board of Commissioners, saying the streets would “be filled to DOT standards and turned over to DOT once it’s completed.”

Being phase III, some development already has occurred, Martin said to attorney Davis. He noted that double-wide manufactured homes are already on site from the initial two phases.

Depending on engineering time, Martin estimated that the completion of phase III would take roughly six months.

The public hearing again closed without any opposition, and the board passed the preliminary plat approval by unanimous vote.

The third request was board consideration of a special use permit to allow for the establishment of a mechanic shop in a residential agricultural district off Chicken Road.

Eason again made the presentation.

This matter had already come before the board at least twice, Davis said.

“At least at one of those hearings, it was determined that the applicant needed to get with the inspectors regarding some building code issues,” the county attorney said. “Some of those issues were the issues of a public restroom that would open to the public, some insulation issues (to bring the building into compliance). There was some fencing issues. Has he addressed those with your department at this time?”

“No, sir,” Eason replied.

She explained that at the last hearing before the full board, owner Edward Lindsey had asked that the request be continued until he had contacted the nation’s Environmental Protection Agency.

He was not in attendance Monday.

A local resident then spoke, identifying herself as April Schmidt and telling board members that she had concerns about oil being spilled on the ground in front of his shop where his trucks are. There are buckets filled with oil spilling over, she noted.

Lindsey also has six trucks that he parks in front of a neighboring home that Schmidt said blocks the homeowner from getting in and out.

“He was asking for the operational business hours to be 8 to 5. But it has been like midnight and after,” she said.

With that, the public hearing closed.

Commissioner John Cummings made the motion “to deny this at this time due to the fact that it does endanger public health and safety. The use does not meet all the requirements of our ordinance. The use will diminish the value of nearby property,” he said.

The use, Cummings said, does not conform with the country’s overall development plans.

Commissioner Faline Dial seconded the motion before the board by a collective vote denied the request.

In other business:

— The board voted for a resolution of concurrence with the state Department of Transportation to close a state-maintained secondary road system (McIntosh Road) off N.C. 71.

The request came down to the county from Mountaire Farms in Lumber River, which owns the land on each side of McIntosh Road. The company, a presenter said, has plans to develop the land.

Almost parallel and about 100 yards just northeast of McIntosh Road lies an additional road — Croft Metals Road.

The adjoining landowners have been notified of this request and would have still have ingress and egress to their property via Croft Metals Road, the presenter said.

The board then agreed to delete McIntosh Road.

— Rock Edwards was appointed to the Lumber River Workforce Development Board by unanimous vote.