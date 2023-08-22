LUMBERTON — Multiple schools will welcome new faces of leadership following recent approvals by the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education.

The PSRC Board of Education approved multiple assistant principal positions during the closed-door session of the August PSRC Board of Education meeting.

Fairmont Middle School

Michelle Bethea will transition into an assistant principal role at Fairmont Middle School after formerly serving as an Exceptional Children Program Specialist at the school.

Fairmont High School

Theresa Thompson will serve as an assistant principal at Fairmont High School. Thompson formerly served as a teacher at Rowland-Norment Elementary School.

Long Branch Elementary

Jonathan Locklear will serve as the assistant principal at Long Branch Elementary School.

Magnolia Elementary

Carli Lowery will take on an assistant principal position at Magnolia Elementary School. Lowery formerly served as a Title I Lead Teacher at the school.

Parkton Elementary

Christine Trasente will serve as an assistant principal at Parkton Elementary School this year. Trasente formerly served as a music teacher at the school.

Prospect Elementary

Shenika Moore will serve as an assistant principal role at Prospect Elementary School. Moore previously served as a Title I Lead teacher at the school.

Townsend Elementary

Lisa Carthen will take her place as assistant principal at Townsend Elementary School this academic year. Carthen formerly served as an ELA teacher at the school.