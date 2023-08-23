THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

ROBESON COUNTY

100 Years Ago: The following appeared in the Aug. 26, 1920 Robesonian: The price of (electric) current used for cooking purposes was advanced from 4 to 6 (and a half) cents the kW at a meeting of the mayor and town commissioners Monday evening.

50 Years Ago: The following appeared in the Sept. 2, 1973 Robesonian: Local ambulance services may soon come to a halt. Robeson County is sitting in the target spot of a circle of counties which provides ambulance service by funeral directors, bu that may change come Ocy. 1 Several funeral directors give such service now, but some or all may abandon it bec ause new extended regulations go into effect Oct. 1 and the cost of meeting those regulations economically prohibitive. Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton has advertised that it will stop ambulance service Oct. 1, and Stephens Funeral Home in Lumberton and McNeill Funeral Home in St. Pauls have announced they will follow suit.

5 Years Ago: Aug. 25, 2018 Robesonian carried the following: Work begins on riverwalk. LUMBERTON — It’s been in the works for years, with talk, planning, and sketches being made, and Hurricane Matthew interrupting the process, but phase one of the riverwalk project is under construction. The walkway and deck will give people a better view of the blackwater Lumber River in downtown Lumberton and the natural wonders of the state park. Phase one is expected to be completed by the end of October.

NORTH CAROLINA

242 Years Ago: On September 1, 1781, Tory forces under Colonel David Fanning skirmished with the Patriot command of Colonel Thomas Wade. The clash is variously known as McPhaul’s Mill, Little Raft Swamp, Drowning Creek and Bettis’ Bridge.

McPhaul’s Mill was located on Little Raft Swamp near modern Antioch in Hoke County. Fanning arrived at the mill in late August. He received word that Loyalists under Colonel Hector McNeill were nearby, pursued by Wade’s Patriot force. The two Tory commanders agreed to cooperate to trap Wade. They met at Bettis’ Bridge on the morning of September 1. The exact site of the bridge is unknown.

Wade’s camp was on a hill between Drowning Creek and Little Raft Swamp. Although badly outnumbered, Fanning decided to attack.

McNeill would block Wade’s escape across Bettis’ Bridge. Fanning’s presence was given away when one of his men accidentally discharged his firearm. Wade’s men quickly organized and opened fire. Wade withdrew after a fight of nearly two hours. As McNeill posted only a small force at the bridge, Wade’s men were able to escape.

Afterwards, Fanning left McNeill and moved to the Deep River, setting the stage for his raid on Hillsborough and capture of Governor Thomas Burke on September 12.

137 Years Ago: On August 31, 1886, at 9:50 PM, the largest earthquake ever recorded on the east coast of the United States destroyed homes and other property in Charleston, S.C., leaving as many as 150 dead in that city alone. Registering between 6.6 and 7.3 on the modern Richter scale, the quake cracked chimneys and plaster walls across North Carolina.

The bell in Asheville’s city hall tolled as the ground shook. The Reverend Anthony Porter, rector of Holy Communion Episcopal Church in Charleston, was vacationing in Asheville on that night. He later recorded what he perceived first as his wife moving furniture, then as carriages arriving in the yard, then as railroad cars approaching and, finally, as a corner of his residence was raised and then slammed to the ground, a quake.

Reports of the earthquake came in from across the Tar Heel state. The lighthouse keeper at Cape Hatteras felt the rumblings and saw windows broken in the tower. Effects were documented in Elizabethtown, Stovall, Huntersville, Raleigh, Hillsborough and Waynesville. The Northampton County Courthouse in Jackson had its walls damaged. To this day the large brick chimney outside the Carson House in Marion carries a crack made by the 1886 Charleston earthquake.

NATION AND WORLD

In 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.

On. Aug. 30, 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Aug. 31, 2010, President Barack Obama ended the U.S. combat mission in Iraq, declaring no victory after seven years of bloodshed and telling those divided over the war in his country and around the world: “It is time to turn the page.”

On Sept. 1, 1985, a U.S.-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.

The This Week in History column is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard from Robesonian archives, the NC department of Natural and Coultural Resources and the Associated Press.