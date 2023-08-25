ST. PAULS – On Thursday evening, WoodmenLife Insurance of Lumberton presented the St. Pauls Fire Department with a $15,000 check toward the purchase of a used brush truck.

The funding gift took place at the St. Pauls Fire Department on McLean Street.

The donation was expected to be a surprise for Fire Chief Evans Jackson, who did not know that his department was receiving the money.

“The Woodmen of the World – they do great things for the community around them,” said Deputy Chief Chris Jackson, who is the son of the town’s fire chief. “They’ve been great for St. Pauls and our fire department.”

The town’s fire department employs from 30 to 35 firefighters.

“This will kind of be a multipurpose vehicle,” Chris Jackson said Thursday. “It will be a brush truck and light rescue truck, just something that can be used for rescue and brush fires and really all fires. The daytime firefighters on paid staff can use the vehicle throughout the course of a day for whatever duties they have for the fire department.

“Also, it’s a good truck for younger firemen to come up learning,” he said. “It’s easier to learn in a small vehicle than a full-size vehicle. It will be a good multipurpose vehicle. We have a truck that is kind of used for that, a 1985 Chevrolet. It (the brush truck) will lighten the load on that truck.”

The St. Pauls Fire Department has sold some older vehicles, including a brush truck and Chevrolet Suburban. An old equipment truck is being sold, too.

“Once we sell the equipment truck,” Jackson said, “we’ll buy as much truck as we can for that money.”

As for that $15,000 gift from the Woodmen of the World, he added, “Especially when you’re buying a used vehicle and every dollar counts, that ups the quality of the truck we’re getting. We’re definitely able to get more with more money. The timing is absolutely perfect. The benefit that money will provide is perfect, as well.”