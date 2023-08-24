With their cat-like movements and masked faces, raccoons, especially kits, can tempt even the most wildlife-wary people in for a closer look.

But like all wildlife, raccoons should be left alone. They can transmit rabies, and while transmission to humans is rare, the risk should be taken seriously.

Non-lethal Options to deal with raccoons:

• Secure garbage in containers with tight-fitting lids, and take them out in the morning of pick up, not the night before. Garbage cans can be secured with a bungee strap, ratchet strap or latch.

• Feed pets indoors or remove food when your pet is finished eating outside. Raccoons and other wildlife are attracted to pet food left outdoors.

• Keep bird-feeder areas clean, and use bird feeders that keep seed off the ground. If you frequently see raccoons, remove all feeders.

• Don’t intentionally feed raccoons, other wild animals, or feral cats. Raccoons will lose their fear of people and feeding a raccoon rewards it for coming near people and can spread disease due to the artificial concentration of animals. Once a raccoon becomes habituated to people, it may become bold and aggressive.

• Close off crawl spaces under sheds, porches, and decks, and secure your attic from entry. Raccoons may use these spaces to rest or to build their dens.

• Educate your neighbors. Your efforts to prevent raccoon conflicts will be less effective if neighbors are still providing foods, both intentionally and unintentionally

Many of North Carolina’s wildlife species thrive around people.

There are a variety of effective techniques that help ensure most interactions between wildlife and people are positive ones.

Follow the general tips below to prevent and alleviate conflicts with wildlife. Keep in mind that wild animals are looking for food, water, shelter and safety.

If a wild animal is regularly visiting your property and you want it to stop, removing the animal’s access to one or more of those resources can make the area much less attractive.

Do not feed wildlife. Over time, this causes animals to lose their natural fear of humans, and they may begin to approach humans for food. Do not throw food scraps out into the yard.

Do not leave pet food outside. Remove food bowls when pets are not eating and keep bags of food inside or in a secure container.

Attract birds with natural food by adding native plants to your property. Plants provide healthy food and natural shelter for birds in ways that bird feeders can’t. Remove feeders immediately if a bear has been visiting them. Learn more here.

Close crawl spaces and openings under houses, porches and outbuildings. Wild animals may use these spaces to hide or raise their young.

Trim tree limbs away from buildings to prevent wild animals from gaining access to the roof/attic.

Protect gardens, beehives and chickens with fencing. Chicken wire buried underground with an outward-facing 90-degree bend on the bottom can prevent animals from burrowing underneath. A line of electric wire strung above fencing can prevent animals climbing over the fence. Predator proof chicken coops and runs to protect them from wild predators. Bee-hives in bear county can be protected with electric fencing.

Keep pets inside a fence, leashed or supervised when outside. Letting pets roam outside without supervision can put them at risk from wild predators, moving vehicles, diseased animals, or fights over territory. Protect your pets by being present.

Basic hazing can be used to show certain wild animals where they are not welcome. See the species-specific recommendations for hazing below.

Talk to your neighbors about wildlife issues you are experiencing. Working together as a community can be crucial for solving many wildlife problems.