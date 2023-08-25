Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College Foundation said its First Casino Night fundraiser “was a great success, netting $7,000,” money that will be used toward mhelping students achieve their goals, according to a prepared statement.

“We are pleased with the results,” said Heather Seibles, who serves as interim executive advancement officer of the Foundation. “This was our inaugural casino night and we hope to raise even more as we plan for the second event.”

The money raised will assist students who need help financially, according to school officials. Seibles said that $7,000 can help a number of curriculum and continuing education students, making a big impact in the lives of those attending Robeson Community College.

“This money will help many students who need assistance paying for tuition and books, and that’s why we are so grateful to our corporate sponsors and those who purchased a ticket to attend this event,” Seibles said. “Without your support, those students may not have been able to continue on with their education.”

The night featured a variety of games, similar to what you would experience while at a casino, but without any exchange of actual money. It was what Seibles referred to as “gaming for a cause.”

As the RCC Foundation — a 501(C)(3) Non-Profit — prepares for the next Casino Night and other fundraising events, Seibles is thankful for the support they have received.

“We would like to express our gratitude to everyone, from our corporate sponsors to the members of our community, we could not have done this without you,” Seibles added. “So, on behalf of our students, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Sponsors for the Casino Night Fundraiser included Joker Sponsors SouthEastern General Contractors and Robeson County; Ace Sponsors Person Toyota, United Bank, and Southeastern Integrated Care; King Sponsor Columbus Regional Healthcare System; and Queen Sponsors Nissan of Lumberton, Wixie Stephens Insurance and Wixie’s Bailbonding, Black’s Tire and Auto Service, and Oliver’s Oil Company.

In the statement released Thursday, officials said, “Special thanks go out to Black’s Tire and Auto Service, Lu Mil Vineyard, Hunt’s Tire, Ace Hardware of Lumberton, Washington Men’s Store, Belk, Maurices, Outback Steakhouse, Ruby Tuesday, Texas Steakhouse & Saloon, Critchfield’s Grill, NRL Desginz Vinyl Wraps, Fairmont Golf Club, Pinecrest Golf Course, Townsend’s Car Wash, City Tire Service, Sign City, Julie Baxley, Betsy Cummings, Generational School of Defense.”