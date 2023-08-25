Sarah Cox, Lean Coordinator at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, third from left, stands recently with Rosenwald Elementary School Principal Justin Dial, middle, and others during the company’s recent donation of school supplies to the school

FAIRMONT — Zurn Elkay Water Solutions employees recently hosted a “Stuff the Bus” campaign to provide school supplies for Rosenwald Elementary School students.

Employees at the sink and water delivery product manufacturing company hosted a school supply drive at the location in Lumberton to fill a school bus with as many donated items as possible for students in need. The company then donated items to Rosenwald Elementary School students ahead of the school year.

“I just want to express my appreciation to the whole Lumberton Team for what was done to complete this campaign,” said Sarah Cox, Lean Coordinator at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. “I also want to thank our Management Team members who have been incredibly helpful in supporting the cause.”

Some supplies were given to students during the school’s open house event on Thursday. Other items were donated on Friday to the school to be distributed to students at a later date.

“Rosenwald Elementary School would like to personally thank Zurn Elkay Water Solutions for giving back to our students,” said RES Principal Justin Dial. “Students had the biggest smiles on their faces as they picked out supplies at our open house event.”

A similar campaign was held this past year by Elkay at Tanglewood Elementary School.

Additionally, in July, the company donated more than 200 bags filled with food including juice, fruit cups, chips and sandwiches to children involved in various summer activities at St. Pauls Middle and St. Pauls High schools.

“On behalf of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I would like to thank Zurn Elkay Water Solutions for their continued support of our students. Community partners like you are essential as we continue our mission to guide our students along a path to a brighter future,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer at the Public Schools of Robeson County. Reach her by email at [email protected].