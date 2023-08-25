FAIRMONT – A back-to-school event being presented by the local Stop the Violence program is planned for Fairmont on Saturday.

This sixth annual backpack giveaway will be held at Fairmont Community Park on Fisher Street. The backpacks will be filled with classroom necessities.

“It’s giving youth opportunities to stay off the street and stay out of trouble,” Town Manager Jerome Chestnut said.

The event is free, and the public is invited.

Students of all ages — from pre-kindergarten through high school — are eligible for the stuffed bookbags, a meal and perhaps some frozen Icees.

“We just try to give them some encouragement to have a good school year,” said Fairmont Commissioner Heather Seibles, who serves as co-president of the non-profit 501c3 Stop the Violence group.

Hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. until the food and supplies are gone. Due to the excessive heat, the event is starting earlier this time around.

“We wanted to make sure everybody is safe,” Seibles said.

A year ago, she estimated that a couple of hundred people attended.

Typically, parents bring the children. In fact, parents and caregivers must have children present to receive the school supplies.

Last year, 150 stuffed bookbags were doled out, she said.

—-

Based in Fairmont, the Stop the Violence program was established in the early fall of 2017 by Lashawna Watson Baker.

“She came up with the idea of a non-profit due to the increased amount of violence that was going on in the Fairmont community,” Seibles said Friday. “So she wanted to create an organization that would serve as a voice for the community, help fight against crime and violence in the community. And also provide a resource to support community members in hopes of figuring out a way to eradicate or at least lessen the violence in our community.

“The event tomorrow,” she said, referencing Saturday, “is just one of the events we do throughout the year.”

The program is being staged in partnership with the Fairmont Police Department and the non-profit ILove Foundation out of Charlotte.

“It’s real special,” Seibles said, “because our police department pitches in, gets on the grill. They cook the food and get out and greet the people of the community. Our Police Chief (Jon Edwards), he’s usually on the grill. His family and a lot of our other law enforcement officers pitch in and serve the community the food.

“It’s very important for Stop the Violence because we show a united front between our communities and Fairmont and our law enforcement because we know the two working together is vital to stopping the violence, solving crime. So we do a big giveaway,” she added.

Cookout food, including chicken, hot dogs and hamburgers, will be provided on site.

Organizers are expecting to have a hair stylist, a certified licensed braider, on hand to offer quick hair-do’s to the youth.

Bounce houses for the children will be set up to drain some of that boundless energy, as well.

The Stop the Violence program runs on charitable donations. Seibles encourages those who want to become a sponsor or contribute to the program to contact her at 910-734-5358.

“We try to support the things that benefit the people,” she said. “Anything to save lives and support the community at large is what we’re here for.”

