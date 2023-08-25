Sheriff’s Office to begin limiting usage of social media

LUMBERTON — For what the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says is an effort to better serve the public, the agency’s staff has worked with TheSheriffApp.com to develop a new app for smartphones.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office mobile application is an interactive app developed to help improve communication with area residents.

The app allows residents “to connect with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office by reporting crimes, submitting tips and other interactive features, as well as provides the community the latest public safety news and information,” the app page states online.

“The new free app offers quick access to items of public interest,” the Sheriff’s Office states on its Facebook page. “The app allows you to set up notifications to personalize it for you. You are also able to access information such as searching out registered sex offenders, inmate information, employment information with applications and other applicable documents attached.

“(The information also includes) a link for schools throughout the county where we have assigned SRO’s (school resource officers) and information as to each SRO to include their picture and contact information, concealed carry permit information with links to applications, addiction help through our new S.A.F.E. Program (Substance Abuse Freedom & Education), links to different divisions within the agency, a news tab and so much more.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, more than 80% of the population in the United States utilizes smartphones as their primary means of communication.

“We ask that you download this app as it will be used much more often for breaking news and reporting incidents throughout the county. In doing so, we will begin to limit our use of social media as our usage of the new app will greatly increase.

“From time to time, we may share a link to a story or an arrest on social media but that link will direct you to the app for your personal viewing experience. If you don’t have the app, you may miss the information.”

The Sheriff’s Office goes on to say:

“Please use the attached link or scan the QR code in the picture to download the new app to your phone. Once downloaded, please set up alerts and search through the app in its entirety to learn more about it. More information will be added to the new app as we continue to improve our service to you.

“If you have the old agency app on your phone, please delete it as it will be disabled very soon and will not be in use.”

The app is another public outreach effort developed by the Sheriff’s Office to improve communication with county residents and visitors. This app is not intended to be used to report emergency situations.

Please call 911 in an emergency.

Please use the links below and download the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office app for more information.

Android Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ocv.a922

iOS Link: https://apps.apple.com/…/robeson-county…/id6456040437

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].