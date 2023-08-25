LUMBERTON — Three candidates will vie for the right to serve as Lumberton’s mayor for the next four years when voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Incumbent Bruce Davis will face challengers in City Councilman John Cantey and local businessman Leland Fuller.

Each of the candidates recently spoke to The Robesonian about why they are running and why they believe they are the right man for the position.

Bruce Davis

Davis has served as mayor for the last eight years after he was first elected to the position in 2015; he previously served 24 years on Lumberton City Council.

The 75-year-old lifelong Lumberton native has also operated B.W. Davis Construction Company in the community alongside his wife, Pat.

“I know Lumberton, lived and worked here. My experience in managing a company, working with people and knowledge of construction is similar to my role as mayor,” Davis said in a statement. “The growth and development of this city is a top priority for me and that is the main reason I want to continue serving as your mayor.”

Davis states that attainable goals that “have been accepted by Council” include economic development, affordable housing, downtown revitalization and quality of life.

“When I was first elected mayor I had a vision of what I thought was important for LUmberton’s future growth,” Davis said. “That vision was important because it would allow me to work with Council and staff to develop goals for moving our community forward.”

Davis lists accomplishments as mayor that include: co-authoring the city’s Community Revitalization Funds program, which allows beautification funds in each precinct on City property; introducing a parallel conditional use zoning ordinance; introducint a junk car ordinance that later became a state law; and initiaiting the city’s purchase of the McMillan Millpond tract for future water retention and to control flooding.

Davis has also served as chariman of the Community Economic & Development Committee; that service includes negotiating with the N.C. Department of Agriculture for a Meeting Center at the Southeastern Farmer’s Market; producing a density ordinance to regulate multi-family density in the city; and developing an ordinance to increase lot size and reduce the number of homes in mobile home parks in the city, he said.

Davis received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award from Gov. Mike Easley in 2008.

John Cantey

Cantey has served on City Council representing South Lumberton’s Precinct 5 since 2005, and has served two terms as Mayor Pro Tem.

He is the Regional Opeartions Manager for Jan-Pro Systems, and has served in other various capacities in the community for more than 25 years. Cantey is also a U.S. Army veteran, serving 13 years in military intelligence.

“He has seen the city through its better and worst times during the two previous disasters,” a press release said, referring to hurricanes Matthew and Florence in 2016 and 2018. “Cantey has been a strong advocate for economic growth, public safety, employment expansions, revitalization, tourism, recreation, our city’s employee benefits disparity and equal representation of all citizens, not just a few. Cantey believes our city is facing a challenging and consequential future and has approced a major crossroad that only our citizens can decide.”

Cantey ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign against Davis in 2019. His Council seat is not up for reelection in the current election cycle; he won reelection by defeating Rhandi Cooper in a close race in May 2022.

Cantey states the case that, if elected, he would bring change to the mayor’s office.

“In this election, the citizens will have a choice to embrace a new, progressive and innovative leadership that will govern with transparency and ensure a fair representation for all citizens,” the release says. “We will be responsible with taxpayer funds to ease the burden placed upon our citizens with higher rates and utility usage fees.”

As mayor, Cantey would establish a citizens involvement group comprised of citizens from all communites to meet with the mayor quarterly to discuss community issues, the release says.

Economic development and housing are among the important issues facing the city, he says.

“Cantey is thankful that our City Council has approved numerous retail and housing construction projects when enhance the city’s tax base,” the release says. “But there is still more work to be done to attract the right industrial and commercial projects that will enhance our citizens’ lives.”

In his time on Council, Cantey has served on mayor’s committees for the challenged and domestic violence, the Robeson County State Executive Committee, Robeson County Committee 100, the Lumberton ABC Board and as the Robeson County Public Library Board Liaison.

Cantey is a member of the McCormick Chapel AME Church in Lumberton, where he has twice received District Man of the Year recognition. He has one adult son, Jaylon.

Leland Fuller

Fuller is running for mayor after nearly two decades as a successful businessman in the community.

Fuller, 51, has lived in Lumberton since 2004, when he became general manager of Nissan of Lumberton, a position he has held since.

“I am running for mayor because I love the City of Lumberton and I can bring progressive leadership to a rapidly growing community,” Fuller said in a statement. “In the last 20 years I have heavily supported the City and organizations within the City.”

After building a successful career in Lumberton, he hopes to become mayor as a new way to impact the community.

“I am interested in giving back to my community in a different capacity and becoming Mayor is the way that I do that,” Fuller said.

Fuller says key issues in this race include safety, beautification and housing.

“As mayor, I will make it my priority to help the city determine the best solutions to these key issues,” he said. “I’ll also see to it that we have enough equipment to maintain our beautiful city, as well as ensure that we continue to work on making the city a safer place. If we want people to come to Lumberton and if we want to maintain our momentum, I think these should be some of our top priorities. And as we go along, we need to start promoting all the great things we have going on here.”

Fuller was raised in Nashville, Tennessee. He is a single father of three daughters and has “really enjoyed raising them here.”

Other city elections

The mayor’s office is not the only position up for grabs in the municipal election, with four of the eight seats on City Council also at stake.

In Precinct 1, incumbent Leroy Rising runs against challenger Travis Lewis.

Mayor Pro Tem Karen Altman Higley is running unopposed for reelection in Precinct 4.

Erich Von Hackney, a former councilman for Precinct 8, is running for Council in Precinct 6. That seat is currently held by Chris Howard, who is not running for reelection.

Incumbent Eric Chavis in Precinct 7 will face challenger Jan Maynor, the former executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments and the widow of Leon Maynor, the occupant of this Council seat from 1995-2018.

Voting info

These municipal elections will operate by the single-member plurality method; this simple voting system means the winner takes all — whoever wins wins, even if it is by only one vote, Robeson County Board of Elections Director Tina Bledsoe said in July.

For the first time, voters will be required to show a voter ID at the polls. The voter identification requirement will be enforced for every single person who votes in the upcoming local elections; even absentee ballots must be accompanied by a copy of one’s voter ID, Bledsoe said.

Voter ID can be a driver’s license or anything with a picture ID that remains up to date. It cannot have expired.

There were 11,637 registered voters in the city limits of Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Board of Elections at the time of the filing period in July, as previously reported in The Robesonian.

The deadline to register to vote is 5 p.m. on Oct. 13. If the registration form is mailed, the letter must be postmarked or in the Board of Elections Office by 5 p.m. Oct. 13.

One-stop early voting is available at the Robeson County Board of Elections in the Pine Street Gym at 801 North Pine Street; it is tentatively scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 19 and set to run through 3 p.m. on Nov. 4. The Board of Elections has the option to add additional hours and days should it benefit the citizens, according to Bledsoe.

Come Election Day, voters cast their votes at their registered precinct.

