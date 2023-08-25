LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Church and Community Center has given a $20,000 gift to the Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) to support the county-wide Bakpak Pals program. The program is administered in 21 schools across four municipalities within the district.

In November 2022, The RCCCC received a grant from the Duke Endowment to expand the mission to address food insecurity across Robeson County by building greater capacity in the pantry and partnering with new and existing food distribution operations.

“A hungry child cannot learn, and as a child who grew up silently facing food insecurity in my home while being a student in the public school system before such a phenomenal program existed, it is beyond words to witness my life come full circle,” said RCCCC Director Brianna Goodwin. “Ensuring that [Community in Schools Director Dr. Danny Stedman] and his team of caring educators can continue to provide food to so many worthy children in our community is a joy I cannot convey.”

Dr. Danny Stedman, CIS director, announced the partnership in the presence of CIS stakeholders at the annual fundraiser that took place July 27 at the 402 Venue.

“Fighting childhood hunger is at the heart of what we do at CIS and we are grateful and proud to partner with Ms. Goodwin and the Church and Community Center,” were just a few of Stedman’s remarks at the event.

Both directors said they have high hopes that this partnership will be the beginning of community collaboration for the betterment of children in Robeson County.

Pictured: Eric Mitchell, CIS Board Member(left) Brianna Goodwin(middle) Danny Stedman(right)