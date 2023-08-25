On Thursday, Lumberton Police Department officers arrested Shelton Junior Ivey of Lumberton, in connection to a series of breaking-and-entering incidents involving local businesses that occurred between Aug. 22 and Aug. 24.

Shelton Junior Ivey, 36, has been charged with the following offenses:

10 counts of Felony Breaking And Or Entering,

7 counts of Felony Larceny After Breaking/Entering,

11 counts of Injury To Real Property,

3 counts of Attempted Felony Breaking and/or Entering,

1 count of Misdemeanor Larceny,

2 counts of Resisting Public Officer,

1 count of Possess Drug Paraphernalia.

Shelton Junior Ivey is in custody in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $147,500 bond for the offenses.