LUMBERTON – The Lumberton Police Department has announced the arrest of a 36-year-old Lumberton man in connection with a series of breaking and entering cases in local businesses from Aug. 22-24.

Shelton Junior Ivey has been charged with 10 counts of felony breaking and or entering, seven cases of felony larceny after breaking and entering, seven counts of felony larceny after breaking or entering, 11 counts of injury to real property, three counts of attempted felony breaking and or entering, two counts of resisting public officer and one count apiece of misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ivey was being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $147,500 bond.