MAXTON – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 78-year-old Maxton man in connection with a homicide on Sunday in Robeson County.

Following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Homicide Division, Sturgeon Locklear was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Old Landing Road in Maxton in reference to a person shot around 2 p.m. According to the deputies, they found 55-year-old Phillip Locklear dead upon arrival.

Sturgeon Locklear was being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.