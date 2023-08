PEMBROKE – A 29-year-old Lumberton man was killed in a motorcycle accident over the weekend on Promise Lane.

The accident occurred at 11:27 p.m. Friday.

William Kendrick Godwin, of Promise Lane, was traveling east on Paul Road, about six miles outside of Pembroke, when he ran off the road on the left, struck a ditch and was ejected from his motorcycle, authorities said.

Godwin, who was wearing a helmet, was found dead on the scene.

Speed was a factor, N.C. Highway Patrol stated in the report.