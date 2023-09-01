The 9|9 Native South Art Exhibition will be on display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian on the UNCP campus.

PEMBROKE – The juried 9|9 Native South Art Exhibition, which celebrates American Indian artists throughout North Carolina, will be on display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian from Sept. 9 through April 6.

Nancy Fields, museum director and curator, said the 9|9 Native South Art Exhibition gives visitors insight into the culture and history of Native Americans.

“These works represent native culture and identity,” Fields said. “A lot of these works dispel stereotypes. They are very authentic. They come from the heart. They reveal experience.”

The exhibit features many works of art, including compelling paintings, sculptures, beadwork and other genres of art. The museum will hold an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The museum is in Old Main on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

For more information, call 910.521.6282.

The mission of the Museum of the Southeast American Indian is to educate and serve the public about the prehistory, history, culture, art and contemporary issues of American Indians, with particular emphasis on American Indian communities of Robeson County, North Carolina and the American Southeast; to conduct scholarly research; to collect and preserve the material culture of Native America; to encourage American Indian artists and crafts persons; and to cooperate on a wide range of research and service projects with other institutions and agencies concerned with American Indians.

