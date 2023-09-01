The new 7-Eleven store at Roberts Avenue and Fayetteville Road will include two fast food restaurant options.

LUMBERTON – The city of Lumberton will soon be home to a new 7-Eleven convenience store and service station with a unique twist.

The store, which will operate near the corner of Roberts Avenue and Fayetteville Road, features two built-in fast food restaurant options. The side-by-side Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits on the inside is in keeping with the company’s quick-service concept.

This will mark the first 7-Eleven convenience retail store with restaurant options in the Lumberton area.

A modest “beer garden” will be available for those who love to imbibe, and outside, a half-dozen gas pumps are available for motorist fill-ups.

Once it opens, Victoria Nesbitt is expected to serve as the manager.

Attempts to reach Nesbitt were unsuccessful. A man working on site said he did not have a number for her.

The store is scheduled to open in November.

The Hudson Company of Henagar, Alabama – a family-owned and operated general contractor specializing in restaurant construction – is putting the finishing touches on the store. Since 1993, the company has built over 1,800 new restaurants in 20 different states and remodeled and converted countless others, according to its website.

7-Eleven is considered to be one of the premier names in the convenience-retailing industry. The company dates back nearly a century ago, with 7-Eleven selling milk and bread from an ice dock in 1927.

Based in Irving, Texas, the company operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the United States and Canada. Besides those, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway and Stripes stores, as well as locations for the Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits.

“Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos,” the company’s website states.

Promoted as “Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For,” Raise the Roost offers a simple menu of fried chicken tenders hand-breaded with Southern spices, freshly baked flaky biscuits, bone-in and boneless wings tossed with “made-in-coop” sauces, signature chicken sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches.

The Laredo Taco Company will offer, among other items, original and specialty breakfast tacos, breakfast and traditional plates and bowls, tacos, and family meals.

