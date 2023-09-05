PEMBROKE — Robeson County deputies were investigating the scene Tuesday of a double shooting and standoff in the Pembroke area.

Authorities said it started around 3:15 p.m. when deputies were called to reports of people being shot at Kalee’s 74 Supermarket on N.C. 74 West in Rowland.

The search for the suspected gunmen led deputies to a home on Shawn F. Road in Pembroke.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, the two victims were taken to Pembroke Rescue Squad Base. The victims were then taken to the hospital for treatment. Neither their names nor their ages and addresses been released at this time.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Negotiation and SWAT Divisions are currently at the home. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Divisions are also investigating the case.

More information will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.