PEMBROKE – The Pembroke Town Council unanimously approved three requests and tabled two – all during the public hearing portion of the regular monthly meeting.

The first item was the consideration of a request for a special use permit to allow a “carwash” in a C-1 zoning district at 202 W. Third St.

James Elkins, who attended the meeting, is the applicant on the request.

Commissioner Larry McNeill initially questioned the wording on this agenda item, asking if “carwash” brings in a much broader picture of possibilities.

“This would be dealing with an automobile detailing shop.” Town Manager Tyler Thomas said. “That’s the allowance in the ordinance currently so an automobile detailing shop allows a special use in a C-1 only district. So, Mr. Elkins is applying for a special use permit to establish an automobile detailing shop at the location of the old Roadrunner on Vance Street (Drive).”

In terms of automobile detailing shops, the town’s C-1 district allows 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for operating hours, and no overnight parking of vehicles in front of the property is allowed.

As for the sewer drain, Elkins was asked if he had something to stop the discharge from going through that main drain that you have in the sewer line? Do you have the machine to do that? Because right now it’s going through there, right?

“It’s going to go through the sewer. I talked to DEQ today to confirm,” Elkins said of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. “As long as they put it in the sewer and as long as it’s not going through the storm drain.”

Because it is now going through the sewer, he was told, so it will have to be changed to go through the main dream.

“I’m good with the car wash as long as you do the stuff that needs to be done,” Mayor Gregory Cummings said.

Thomas said it’s not the town’s responsibility to go into a private facility and investigate the sewer. “But we did that to help the owner out,” he said. “We did determine that they’re tied into the storm drain, which is really what we’re trying to determine. It will have to tie into the sewer. As for what that will cost, he added, the applicant will need to determine, and he’ll need to hire someone independently to do that.

“Again, in an effort to help Mr. Elkins, the town went into the facility today and tried to evaluate that and that’s not something we normally do,” Thomas said.

No one spoke during the public hearing.

The board then agreed to table the matter until Elkins can get the total estimated cost of the work that needs to be done.

They agreed to take this up again at the board’s Oct. 2 regular monthly meeting.

In other action, the Pembroke Town Council:

– Approved a request for a text amendment, amending the Pembroke Unified Development Ordinance to allow manufactured homes (Class A or B on an individual lot) as a special use in an R-8 (Multiple Family Dwelling district).

The request is a town-initiated amendment. The proposed amendment will allow manufactured homes, Class A on individual lots, to be permitted in the R-8 zoning district with a special use permit.

The home must meet or exceed the construction standards promulgated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that were in effect at the time of construction and that satisfies a list of additional staff criteria.

“Staff report was prepared ultimately with the recommendation of the Class A double wide or triple wide be allowed in that R-8 zoning district as a special use,” Thomas said.

There are some modifications that will be made, he said. Some things already added to the home, according to the county building inspector, would need to be corrected or removed. Otherwise, it would meet the necessary requirements, the town manager said.

Councilman Channing Jones then made the motion to approve the initial request. “I find it to be consistent with the purposes and intent and comprehensive plan …”

Following a second, the motion carried that would allow placement of a double or triple wide once the applicant has obtained a special use permit from council. This would have been the ordinance. “Thereafter,” Thomas said, “folks could petition council for a special use permit for the placement of a double wide or triple wide that meets this criteria in that multi-family dwelling district.

– Considered a request for a special use permit to allow manufactured homes (Class A or B) as a special use in a R-8 (multiple family) district.

Except for the possibility of amendment, this matter was not considered by the planning board, Thomas said. “… The planning board voted unanimously to recommend to council to incorporate into UDO,” he said.

Following a motion and second, the request was observed by unanimous vote.

– Passed a motion requesting to rezone a tax parcel from R-10 (residential) to C-3 (Highway Business District).

The property, which would be the potential home for a two-story, 1,300 foot business, is approximately 0.22 acres. There are several permitted uses in the table of permitted uses that would be allowed should the property be rezoned to C-3.

During the public hearing, Cynthia Dial, the applicant in this request, said that she wants to relocate her Pembroke business from 3rd Street. She has operated from there since 2006, and currently has a workforce of 67 employees.

Dial runs a home care agency – Dignity Home Care.

The subject parcel is currently vacant. The zoning in the area is in transition. South and east of the site is zoned R-10 and is primarily developed with single-family dwellings. North and west of the site is zoned C-3, and are developed with non-residential uses, including, retail, a catering kitchen, and office space.

Dial said her surveyor and engineer have determined that she has enough space to accommodate the building and corresponding parking.

The board requested building plans and other documents from her for perusal, making sure that the plans for the structure lie within the confines of the easement along with no need for variances.

In a unanimous vote, the item was tabled until the Oct. 2 board meeting.

– Passed a motion to amend the Unified Development Ordinance to revise allowances for non-residential on-premise signs. These are posted on properties on major highways.

The staff had recommended approval of the requested amendment to promote effective signage in the town’s C-2 and C-3 zoning districts.

There were no speakers during the public hearing.

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].