Robeson Community College will host a special tribute on Monday, September 11 to remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people and injured thousands at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

“It was a day that forever changed the world, and it is a day we will never forget,” RCC President Melissa Singler stated. “Please join us we unite together as way to remember and honor those who were lost on this tragic day in American history.”

The outdoor event will begin at 11:00 a.m. in front of the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center, building 18 and will feature the Lumbee Warriors, the singing of the national anthem, a special tribute to first responders, the playing of taps by the Robeson County Honor Guard and more.

The event is free and open to the public. Everyone in the community is invited to attend.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College, Reach her by email at [email protected].