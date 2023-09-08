LUMBERTON– Two schools in Public Schools of Robeson County were the recipients of a grant from FOCUS Broadband, which recently awarded $40,000 in grant funds to 22 educators to support programs that expand educational opportunities for students.

The funds are part of the cooperative’s grant program, which has awarded more than $1 million in community and education grants to more than 500 programs since its inception in 2006.

Philippe John Sipacio, at East Robeson Primary School will use the funds to help establish a more conducive learning space for multilingual learning, equipped with a variety of bilingual children’s literature and picture books in Spanish and English, Creole and English, Arabic and English and more.

Via Achieving Communicative Competence, Silvia Guajardo Aragues at Lumberton Jr. High School will use the grant money for students with English as a second language, providing access to essential English learning books.

“These grants are our way of showing appreciation to the educators that continue to make a difference in our communities,” said Julie Tripp, FOCUS Broadband’s Board Liaison for the 2023 Grant Committee. “We are proud to award these grants and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts they will have on students and in our communities.”

FOCUS Broadband CEO, Keith Holden pointed to teachers as valuable part o f communities.

“Our educators are a valuable resource in our community, and we are thankful for their dedication in ensuring that our students receive the opportunities they need to succeed,” said FOCUS Broadband CEO, Keith Holden. “With these grants, educators can implement new programs that can aid students in their studies, purchase needed supplies in the classroom and create a safe environment for both students and other educators.”

FOCUS Broadband will be accepting applications for the 2024 Community Connect Grants and Education Grants program beginning in early December. For more information regarding the grant programs, please visit www.focusbroadband.com/giving-back or contact 910-755-1885.

