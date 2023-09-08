FAIRMONT – Homeschooling, Kristen Sturdivant says, is simply an extension of parenting.

She says it gives her 11-year-old “a natural balance.”

Because she doesn’t like the idea of someone else teaching her son, Jaieen, homeschooling only makes sense to her.

“It’s been challenging. It’s been a lot of tears and head bumps and laughter,” Sturdivant said.

She has been at it for five or six years under the name Sturdivants’ DreamWorks Homeschool. It’s a one-student home institution as she’s not wanting to accept others into her educational fold at this time.

She also maintains a job working at Purdue Farms.

“If he was in public schools right now,” she said, “I feel like I’d be doing the same thing as I’m doing with him now. Which is studying within his method of learning now. He’s going into personalities, as well. Certain techniques that I have to learn to use. Some of those are natural and some, not. It’s just learning. Distinguishing the differences. Having that patience and that engagement. That time. That patience. All that stuff that just basically takes being an extended parent. That’s what homeschooling is – an extension of parenting.”

According to online sources, the number of homeschooled students in the United States varies depending on the source and the definition of homeschooling. The most recent estimates range from 2 million to 5 million in grades K-12.

Homeschooling is a legal right for parents and does not rely on public or taxpayer funding.

Homeschooled students tend to score higher on tests of academic skills when compared to children in public schools across most studies, Psychology Today has reported. However, it is difficult to draw any conclusions from these studies because of important underlying family demographic factors.

At 47, Sturdivant considers Lumberton as home.

She now lives in Fairmont, where she said she largely grew up.

“I think it’s growing,” she said of the old tobacco and railroad town near the South Carolina border. “Yeah, it’s growing, it’s blossoming, but surely. It’s a cute little town.”

For an interview at The Robesonian, Sturdivant brought along her homeschooled son. In many ways, he’s the purpose for her visit.

Jaieen crunched down on one neapolitan-colored popsicle after another while his mother discussed her son’s life, her life and her method of homeschooling.

“My lips are cold. Frozen,” Jaieen interjected across the table from his mother in a conference room.

“You are eating ice cream, Jaieen,” she told him in a quiet, motherly tone.

Of course, he knew that. Perhaps he wanted some attention.

On Sept. 25, her son is scheduled to start the sixth grade at home.

She has another child, Kwinton Hinson, who at the age of 27 is 16 years older than his brother. He went on to college.

She said she had homeschooled Jaieen before but in a different formation. “Some things that are natural that I’m offering to Jaieen, sharing with Jaieen And it’s just some things that are natural to my personality and my experiences. And some things I’m learning as I go.”

Studivant said she felt compelled to homeschool her boy.

She felt led.

“I was already doing it. It was an opportunity,” she added. “Because the schools aren’t complying like they should. There are different agendas and all that stuff going on makes things a lot more complex as a parent.

“I’m not one of those parents or mothers that is dependent on the school or anybody to raise my kid. You know?” she asked rhetorically. “I do believe in balance. I believe in communication. Effective communication. It’s pretty much as simple as that.”

Besides, she said, she continues to crave knowledge herself.

“That’s just one of my traits. One of my personalities, as well,” Sturdivant said. “Like I said, I was already doing some things because some things are natural to you. But it doesn’t mean I know everything, right?”

She let Jaieen attend pre-kindergarten “just so he could get a feel, you know, of a group and hands-on-type stuff in a different format,” she said. “I think that kind of prepared me for homeschool with him because once he got out of first grade, I just took off where we left off there. And was still getting support from the schools, the principals. People have been very supportive, if I need help. It’s just all about that balance, and seeing where the fit is for his personality.

“You’re always learning, right? You’re always learning from your parents. All this stuff around us. Tools and guides,” she said.

“I got to my second child,” she said of Jaieen. “I was a lot younger with Kwin. A different age and everything. That raised awareness. Not only that. Just paying attention to all these agendas when you don’t have a voice to say anything much. So systematic.”

Sturdivant questioned the fundraising efforts at schools, and where the money should be directed. Some parents, she explained, may prefer seeing a new baseball stadium whereas the public school, as an example, has started a fund drive to establish a school playground.

She said her son spells by bouncing or shooting a basketball while she provides the words. “Then we use like, cars, for multiplication. Vocabulary. I believe in exercising before you start school.”

With that, Jaieen began showing off what he has learned: “Three times one is three. Three times two is six. Three times three is, like eight?

“It’s nine,” his mother corrected him.

“Nine?” Jaieen questioned, obviously befuddled by his mistake.

“But it’s been challenging. It’s been very, very challenging. Just like parenting itself,” his mother said with a snicker, perhaps realizing she had repeated herself from earlier.

Jaieen tore open another popsicle.

To keep the homeschool going, Sturdivant has been selling Mary Kay.

Jaieen, Sturdivant said, is “a really good drawer” who turns his drawings into posters that are sold. As a result, he has helped his mother set up their homeschool at home.

“Some desks to make our homeschool feel like a school. But not too much like a school so it feels like home,” she said. “So we raised money for that and succeeded. Selling candles and garden seeds. I made gift baskets, I was giving out gas cards, fruit baskets and gift cards.”

The two have also sold lemonade, cookies, turkey burgers and hot dogs to equip themselves with the necessary school supplies.

“My head’s growing,” Jaieen said matter of fact, his eyes bugging out as he thrust his head into a buttonless shirt.

“Those popsicles got you chilling, Jaieen?” his mother asked with a smile.

Her educational background, she said, includes some college at Robeson County Community College. At the time, she just took some general courses.

“I moved to Vegas and went to Southern Nevada Community College. Took nursing class and some more general courses. When we moved back down here,” she said, “I went to Bladen County Community College. And I’m still thinking of pursuing it (a college degree). I’ve been running into a lot of snares, a lot of obstacles that hindered me and set me back. I believe in pursuit.”

Following a pregnant pause, she added, “I’m not sure yet. But things are leading me to.”

She has decided to take things one day at a time. “And let everything fall into place,” she said. “Whatever all this may be molding me for. I do believe in faith. I do have faith because that’s what it takes. You know what I mean to believe in things you know you can’t see?

“Maybe God is showing me what his purpose is,” she considered. “instead of my own, wholeheartedly.”