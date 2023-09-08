MAXTON – The Homicide Division of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left one person dead and another victim injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were summoned in reference to someone being shot at 12:51 a.m. near the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road in the Maxton area.

Jalyric Jones, 18, of Maxton, was found deceased on the scene.

While enroute, investigators learned from the Robeson County E911 Center that a second victim was shot on the 2000 block of Red Hill Road.

The second victim, whose name, age and address were not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK, authorities said.

At this time, deputies are searching for Jones’ vehicle, which is said to be a 2011 Toyota Camry with North Carolina registration plate KHM-1345. Authorities did not provide a photo of the car.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued no official word on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.