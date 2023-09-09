LUMBERTON — Shots were fired in the parking lot outside Alton G. Brooks Stadium during Friday’s football game between Lumberton High School and Red Springs High School.

The shooting happened just after the second-half kickoff at approximately 8:55 p.m. Both teams rushed off the field and the game was suspended.

Public Schools of Robeson County sources tell The Robesonian no one was injured in the incident.

Five teens are reportedly in custody related to the incident, according to a WPDE report.

Eyewitnesses suggest that shots were fired into the air and law enforcement chased a vehicle from the scene. Multiple vehicles were reportedly struck by gunshots.

Public Schools of Robeson County released a statement to its social media channels which read in part: “Police are investigating a shooting which occurred in the parking lot area. No injuries have been reported at this time. Local police are investigating the incident. The safety of our students and fans is our top priority.”

The football game will resume at 4 p.m. Saturday, with no fans allowed in attendance. Red Springs leads 7-6 with 11:47 remaining in the third quarter.

This marks the second time in less than a year that shots have been fired in the parking lot at Lumberton High School during a football game; a similar incident also occurred during the county middle school championship game in Nov. 2022.

This is a developing story. Stay with robesonian.com as details are made available.